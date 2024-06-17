Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JASMINE H. BUXTON

Jun 17, 2024

Dr. Jasmine H. BuxtonDr. Jasmine H. BuxtonJasmine H. Buxton has been appointed vice president for student affairs at West Chester University. She serves as associate vice chancellor at the university. Buxton holds a bachelor’s degree in Black World Studies from Miami University, a master’s in student affairs and higher education from Indiana State University, and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.

