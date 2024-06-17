Jasmine H. Buxton has been appointed vice president for student affairs at West Chester University. She serves as associate vice chancellor at the university. Buxton holds a bachelor’s degree in Black World Studies from Miami University, a master’s in student affairs and higher education from Indiana State University, and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.
JASMINE H. BUXTON
Jun 17, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More