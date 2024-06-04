Sandra Hinski has been appointed provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at Coconino Community College. She served as the Dean of Career and Technical Education at Paradise Valley Community College. Hinski holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in health sciences from Georgia State University as well as a Ph.D. in human systems engineering from Arizona State University.
SANDRA HINSKI
