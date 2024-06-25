Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ANNE MAGRO

Jun 25, 2024

Dr. Anne MagroDr. Anne MagroAnne Magro has been named dean of Marymount University’s College of Business, Innovation, Leadership and Technology. She served as interim dean and deputy dean and senior associate dean for strategy and impact in George Mason University’s Costello College of Business. Magro holds a bachelor’s degree in general studies from the University of Michigan as well as a master’s in taxation and a Ph.D. in accountancy, both from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Suggested for You
Dr. Vicky Wood
On the Move
VICKY WOOD
Dr. Vidyanidhi “Vinnie” Rege
On the Move
VIDYANIDHI REGE
Dr. Claudia Lourido-Habib
On the Move
CLAUDIA LOURIDO-HABIB
Dr. Andy Bowne
On the Move
ANDY BOWNE
Related Stories
Dr. Vicky Wood
On the Move
VICKY WOOD
Dr. Vidyanidhi “Vinnie” Rege
On the Move
VIDYANIDHI REGE
Dr. Claudia Lourido-Habib
On the Move
CLAUDIA LOURIDO-HABIB
Dr. Andy Bowne
On the Move
ANDY BOWNE
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Coordinator, BAS Software Development
Austin Community College
Assistant Director
California State University, Stanislaus
Network Administrator II
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Project Manager I - Facilities
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers