Anne Magro has been named dean of Marymount University’s College of Business, Innovation, Leadership and Technology. She served as interim dean and deputy dean and senior associate dean for strategy and impact in George Mason University’s Costello College of Business. Magro holds a bachelor’s degree in general studies from the University of Michigan as well as a master’s in taxation and a Ph.D. in accountancy, both from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
ANNE MAGRO
Jun 25, 2024
