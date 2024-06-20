Maurice Jones has been appointed chief executive officer at The Center for First-Generation Student Success, an initiative of NASPA—Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education and The Suder Foundation. Jones, founder of the professional and business services firm MJConnects, served as CEO of OneTen. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Hampden-Sydney College, a master’s in international relations from Oxford University in England, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia.