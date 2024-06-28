Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

LISA COLEMAN

Jun 28, 2024

Dr. Lisa ColemanDr. Lisa ColemanLisa Coleman has been named president of Adler University. She serves as senior vice president for global inclusion and strategic innovation at New York University. Coleman holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology/anthropology from Denison University as well as master’s degrees from The Ohio State University in African and African American Studies; Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; and Communication Studies. She also holds a doctorate in Social and Cultural Analysis, American Studies from New York University.

