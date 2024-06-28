Lisa Coleman has been named president of Adler University. She serves as senior vice president for global inclusion and strategic innovation at New York University. Coleman holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology/anthropology from Denison University as well as master’s degrees from The Ohio State University in African and African American Studies; Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; and Communication Studies. She also holds a doctorate in Social and Cultural Analysis, American Studies from New York University.
LISA COLEMAN
Jun 28, 2024
