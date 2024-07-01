Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

KAREN A. THOLE

Jul 1, 2024

Dr. Karen A. TholeDr. Karen A. TholeKaren A. Thole has been appointed the Robert J. Vlasic Dean of the University of Michigan’s College of Engineering. She serves as director of the START (Steady Thermal Aero Research Turbine) Lab at The Pennsylvania State University and as director of the Engineering Ambassadors Network. Thole holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign as well as a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

