Arwin D. Smallwood has been appointed dean of the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities at North Carolina Central University (NCCU). He served as professor and chair of the department of history and political science at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina. Smallwood holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in history from NCCU, and a doctorate in early U.S. and African American history from The Ohio State University.