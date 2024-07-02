Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JULIO GALINDO

Jul 2, 2024

Julio GalindoJulio GalindoJulio Galindo has been appointed executive director of college advancement at Mohave Community College. He served as chief of diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging and senior executive director of institutional advancement at Mesalands Community College. Galindo holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MPA from the City University of New York at Baruch College.

