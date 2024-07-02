Julio Galindo has been appointed executive director of college advancement at Mohave Community College. He served as chief of diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging and senior executive director of institutional advancement at Mesalands Community College. Galindo holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MPA from the City University of New York at Baruch College.
JULIO GALINDO
Jul 2, 2024
