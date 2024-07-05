Wendi W. Tostenson has been appointed president of Volunteer State Community College. She served as vice chancellor of education and student services at Louisiana Delta Community College. Tostenson holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Georgia, an MBA from the University of West Georgia, and a Doctor of Public Administration degree from Valdosta State University.
