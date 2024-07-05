Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

WENDI W. TOSTENSON

Jul 5, 2024

Dr. Wendi W. TostensonDr. Wendi W. TostensonWendi W. Tostenson has been appointed president of Volunteer State Community College. She served as vice chancellor of education and student services at Louisiana Delta Community College. Tostenson holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Georgia, an MBA from the University of West Georgia, and a Doctor of Public Administration degree from Valdosta State University.

