Bárbara Brizuela has been appointed dean ad interim of the School of Arts and Sciences at Tufts University. The professor of education also serves as dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. Brizuela holds a master’s in education from Tufts and a doctorate from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.
BÁRBARA BRIZUELA
Jul 12, 2024
