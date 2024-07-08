Macario Hernandez has been appointed president of Dallas College’s Mountain View Campus. He served as chief of staff at the University of North Texas at Dallas. Hernandez holds an associate degree from Dallas College, a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas, a master’s from Texas Woman’s University, and a doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin.
MACARIO HERNANDEZ
Jul 8, 2024
