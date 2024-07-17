Harry L. Allen has been appointed executive vice president for financial excellence and chief financial officer at Belmont University. He served as co-founder and chief relationship officer at the Nashville-based Studio Bank. Allen holds a bachelor’s degree in international management and an MBA from Belmont University’s Jack C. Massey College of Business.
HARRY L. ALLEN
Jul 17, 2024
