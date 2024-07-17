Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

HARRY L. ALLEN

Jul 17, 2024

Harry L. AllenHarry L. AllenHarry L. Allen has been appointed executive vice president for financial excellence and chief financial officer at Belmont University. He served as co-founder and chief relationship officer at the Nashville-based Studio Bank. Allen holds a bachelor’s degree in international management and an MBA from Belmont University’s Jack C. Massey College of Business.

