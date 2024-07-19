Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JAMES WHITE

Jul 19, 2024

Dr. James WhiteDr. James WhiteJames White has been appointed vice president of governmental affairs and civic engagement at Texas Southern University. He served in the Texas House of Representatives from 2011 until 2022, representing District 19. White holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Prairie View A&M University and a doctoral degree from the University of Houston.

