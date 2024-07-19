James White has been appointed vice president of governmental affairs and civic engagement at Texas Southern University. He served in the Texas House of Representatives from 2011 until 2022, representing District 19. White holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Prairie View A&M University and a doctoral degree from the University of Houston.
JAMES WHITE
Jul 19, 2024
