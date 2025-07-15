Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Alecia Shields-Gadson

Jul 15, 2025

Dr. Alecia Shields-GadsonDr. Alecia Shields-GadsonAlecia Shields-Gadson has been appointed Director of Athletics at Mississippi Valley State University. 

Shields-Gadson most recently served as Deputy Athletic Director at Alcorn State University, where she was responsible for strategic planning, executive consultation, and departmental oversight. Prior to her time at Alcorn, she served as Director of Athletics at Delaware State University, where she led 19 Division I varsity programs to historic achievements, including conference titles, national competition appearances, and a landmark $1 million private donation to support athletics.

Shields-Gadson holds a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Delaware State University, a Master of Science in Physical Education from Alcorn State University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Southern University and A&M College.


 

