Johnny M. Moore has been named the 13th president of Rust College.

Prior to joining Rust, Moore served as the Chancellor of Arkansas State University - Newport (ASUN). Under his leadership, the university increased enrollment and completion rates, launched its first Honors College and Intercollegiate Athletics programs, and expanded academic offerings in high-demand fields, including Radiologic Technology, Data Science, and Data Analytics. He also secured a record-breaking $5 million federal grant to establish a Health Science Center.

Prior to his time at ASUN, Moore held the positions of President and CEO at Pierpoint Community and Technical College in West Virginia (2016 to 2021) and Philander Smith University in Little Rock, Ark.

Moore holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Philander Smith College, a Master of Science in mathematics from Arkansas State University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in mathematics education from Florida Institute of Technology.