Manya Whitaker has been named Colorado College’s 15th president.

Initially appointed to a two-year interim presidency on July 1, 2024, Whitaker advanced several critical institutional priorities at the college, including securing the new Research Colleges and Universities distinction from Carnegie, surpassing fundraising goals, and overseeing a pivotal year in the college history.

An accomplished academic and developmental educational psychologist with expertise in adolescent identity formation and motivation, Whitaker previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to former CC President L. Song Richardson.

Whitaker is also a Professor of Education at Colorado College

Whitaker received her doctorate in developmental psychology from Vanderbilt University and her B.A. in educational psychology from Dartmouth College.