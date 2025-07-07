Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Manya Whitaker

Jul 7, 2025

Dr. Manya WhitakerDr. Manya WhitakerManya Whitaker has been named Colorado College’s 15th president.

Initially appointed to a two-year interim presidency on July 1, 2024, Whitaker advanced several critical institutional priorities at the college, including securing the new Research Colleges and Universities distinction from Carnegie, surpassing fundraising goals, and overseeing a pivotal year in the college history.

An accomplished academic and developmental educational psychologist with expertise in adolescent identity formation and motivation, Whitaker previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to former CC President L. Song Richardson.

Whitaker is also a Professor of Education at Colorado College

Whitaker received her doctorate in developmental psychology from Vanderbilt University and her B.A. in educational psychology from Dartmouth College.

Suggested for You
Fea59 E6 A 731 C 49 D2 9987 5309834 F12 F4
On the Move
Yang Chai
Dr. Catherine Edmonds
On the Move
CATHERINE EDMONDS
R. May Lee
On the Move
R. MAY LEE
Chris Manriquez
On the Move
CHRIS MANRIQUEZ
Related Stories
Fea59 E6 A 731 C 49 D2 9987 5309834 F12 F4
On the Move
Yang Chai
Dr. Catherine Edmonds
On the Move
CATHERINE EDMONDS
R. May Lee
On the Move
R. MAY LEE
Chris Manriquez
On the Move
CHRIS MANRIQUEZ
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Professor
Washington University in St Louis
President
The Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Institute of Health Professions (IHP)
President
Community College of Philadelphia
Austin Community College
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration
Alamo Colleges District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers