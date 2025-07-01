Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

R. MAY LEE

Jul 1, 2025

R. May LeeR. May LeeR. May Lee has been named the third president of the Olin College of Engineering. Lee comes to Olin from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where she was the vice president and chief strategy officer for institutional impact. Lee’s tenure will begin on August 18, 2025.

“I am incredibly honored to be chosen to lead Olin College as its next president,” said May Lee. “I am an engineer at heart, if not by training. My career has been defined by building — whether it's organizations, strategies, products or teams. …  I am inspired by Olin’s mission and its people, and its resolute dedication to constant innovation, and look forward to leading this exceptional institution into the future.”

May Lee earned a J.D. from New York University School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

