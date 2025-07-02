Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

CATHERINE EDMONDS

Jul 2, 2025

Dr. Catherine EdmondsDr. Catherine EdmondsCatherine Edmonds has been named interim chief academic officer at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (N.C. A&T), her alma mater. Edmonds previously served as interim chancellor of Elizabeth City State University and as chief of staff at North Carolina Central University.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Dr. Edmonds over the past year at UNC System and Board of Governors meetings,” said Dr. James R. Martin II, N.C. A&T’s chancellor. “Her breadth of experience in higher education as well as in public instruction for the state of North Carolina have given her a perspective on university academic processes, instructional needs and education overall that few other professionals possess."

Edmonds holds an Ed.D. and master’s in educational leadership, both from N.C. State, and B.S. in mathematics education from N.C. A&T. Edmonds serves on the boards of directors for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the N.C. State Education Assistance Authority and the Regional Education Laboratory Southeast. Edmonds also previously served on the advisory board for N.C. A&T’s College of Education.

The trusted source for all job seekers