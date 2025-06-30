Chris Manriquez is returning to Cal State Fullerton, his alma mater, to serve as the university’s vice president for information technology and chief information officer as of Aug. 1

Since 2012, Manriquez has served as vice president for information technology and chief information officer at California State University, Dominguez Hills. Previously, Manriquez served as associate vice president for information technology and academic technology at Cal State Fullerton.

“I look forward to working collaboratively to shape a future-ready, service-oriented and inclusive digital environment that positions technology not as an end, but as a bridge to a more connected, inclusive and resilient Titan future,” Manriquez said.

A first-generation college graduate, Manriquez earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geography from Cal State Fullerton.