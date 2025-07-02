Yang Chai, associate dean of research at the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of University of Southern California, has been named dean of the school.

Chai, a USC University Professor of Dentistry, Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, and Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery, has been serving as interim dean of the school. He will be appointed as the G. Donald and Marian James Montgomery Professor of Dentistry.

A clinician-scientist, Chai earned his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry degree from Peking University School of Stomatology, where he also did his residency training in oral and maxillofacial surgery. Later, he completed his DDS and PhD degree in craniofacial biology at USC. He is the holder of the George and MaryLou Boone Chair in Craniofacial Molecular Biology at USC, and serves as the director of the Ostrow School’s Center for Craniofacial Molecular Biology.