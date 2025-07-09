Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Liz Wuorinen

Jul 9, 2025

Dr. Liz WuorinenDr. Liz WuorinenLiz Wuorinen, who had served as interim dean of the College of Health Sciences and Professional Studies at Northern Michigan University (NMU) since July 2024, has been named the permanent dean.

In this role, she is responsible for leading four schools, five departments and two centers.

Before coming to NMU, Wuorinen served as chair of both the Biology and Physical Education Department and the Health and Human Performance Department at Norwich University. She has served as NMU's associate dean of the CHSPS and the director of the School of Health and Human Performance since 2016, and the program coordinator for the health and physical education secondary education and athletic coaching programs since 2018.  

Wuorinen holds a bachelor of applied arts in health fitness and health promotion for corporate or clinical settings with a minor in business administration from Central Michigan University; a master of science in exercise science from NMU; and a doctorate in kinesiology from the University of Michigan, specializing in exercise physiology with a focus on exercise endocrinology.

 

