Sinda K. Vanderpool

Jul 8, 2025

Dr. Sinda K. VanderpoolDr. Sinda K. Vanderpool Sinda K. Vanderpool has been named the 10th president of the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas. She will make history as the first woman to lead UST in its 77-year existence.

Most recently, Vanderpool served as President and Vice Chancellor of St. Mary’s University in Calgary, Alberta, Canada – a role she has held since 2022. While there, she increased enrollment, nearly doubled the endowment and emphasized student success

Vanderpool began her career in higher education at Baylor University, where she spent 18 years serving in multiple leadership roles and ultimately becoming Associate Vice Provost for Student Success

She earned her doctorate in French Literature from Princeton University and a bachelor’s degree in French from Davidson College.

