Rajesh K. Gupta, has been named founding dean of the School of Computing, Information and Data Sciences (SCIDS) at the University of California San Diego.

Gupta brings a wealth of academic and administrative talent to leading SCIDS. Trained as a circuit designer, Gupta led the Computer Science and Engineering department as well as several center-scale efforts sponsored by the NSF and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Gupta received a Master’s Degree in electrical engineering and computer sciences from UC Berkeley, and a PhD in electrical engineering from Stanford University.



