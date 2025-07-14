Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Rajesh K. Gupta

Jul 14, 2025

Rajesh K. Gupta, has been named founding dean of the School of Computing, Information and Data Sciences (SCIDS) at the University of California San Diego.

Gupta brings a wealth of academic and administrative talent to leading SCIDS. Trained as a circuit designer, Gupta led the Computer Science and Engineering department as well as several center-scale efforts sponsored by the NSF and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Gupta received a Master’s Degree in electrical engineering and computer sciences from UC Berkeley, and a PhD in electrical engineering from Stanford University. 


 

Suggested for You
Polly Trottenberg
On the Move
Polly Trottenberg
Dr. Johnny M. Moore
On the Move
Johnny M. Moore
Dr. Liz Wuorinen
On the Move
Liz Wuorinen
Dr. Sinda K. Vanderpool
On the Move
Sinda K. Vanderpool
Related Stories
Polly Trottenberg
On the Move
Polly Trottenberg
Dr. Johnny M. Moore
On the Move
Johnny M. Moore
Dr. Liz Wuorinen
On the Move
Liz Wuorinen
Dr. Sinda K. Vanderpool
On the Move
Sinda K. Vanderpool
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Director, Detroit Center for Black Studies
Wayne State University
Austin Community College
Canada Excellence Research Chair (CERC) in Protein Foods Transformations, Associate Professor or Professor
University of Manitoba
Founding Program Director, Baylor MFT Program
Baylor University
Senior Director for Research
Mid-Atlantic Region Commission on Higher Education
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers