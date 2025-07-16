Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Jessica Berger

Jul 16, 2025

Jessica BergerJessica BergerJessica Berger has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer at Chapman University.

Berger brings nearly two decades of advancement and fundraising leadership experience across multiple institutions. Most recently, she served as vice president for university advancement and executive director of the foundation at California State University, San Marcos (CSUSM), where she led a team of nearly 50 professionals across fundraising, alumni and donor relations, marketing and communications, events and government relations.

Prior to CSUSM, Berger spent seven years at Harvey Mudd College, rising to the role of assistant vice president for development. Earlier in her career, Berger contributed to fundraising efforts at Polytechnic School in Pasadena during a $93 million campaign, raised private support for a children’s home in Kenya and served in the U.S. House of Representatives as a congressional staff member focused on constituent advocacy.

Berger earned a Master of Social Work from Cleveland State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Wittenberg University, both with honors.

 

Suggested for You
Dr. Alecia Shields-Gadson
On the Move
Alecia Shields-Gadson
0 Cdfce8 A Bb12 40 A9 A9 B5 B9 Bbe9 E08 B8 C
On the Move
Rajesh K. Gupta
Polly Trottenberg
On the Move
Polly Trottenberg
Dr. Johnny M. Moore
On the Move
Johnny M. Moore
Related Stories
Dr. Alecia Shields-Gadson
On the Move
Alecia Shields-Gadson
0 Cdfce8 A Bb12 40 A9 A9 B5 B9 Bbe9 E08 B8 C
On the Move
Rajesh K. Gupta
Polly Trottenberg
On the Move
Polly Trottenberg
Dr. Johnny M. Moore
On the Move
Johnny M. Moore
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Austin Community College
Senior Director for Research
Mid-Atlantic Region Commission on Higher Education
Dean of Engineering
NYU ABU DHABI
Director, Detroit Center for Black Studies
Wayne State University
Founding Program Director, Baylor MFT Program
Baylor University
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers