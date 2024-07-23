Tangelia Kelly has been named interim executive director of university communications at Jackson State University. She served as the director of marketing. Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Jackson State, an MBA from Belhaven University, and a Ph.D. in educational administration and supervision, also from Jackson State.
TANGELIA KELLY
Jul 23, 2024
