TANGELIA KELLY

Jul 23, 2024

Dr. Tangelia KellyDr. Tangelia KellyTangelia Kelly has been named interim executive director of university communications at Jackson State University. She served as the director of marketing. Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Jackson State, an MBA from Belhaven University, and a Ph.D. in educational administration and supervision, also from Jackson State.

