Todd M. Alessandri has been appointed dean of the College of Business at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island. He served as associate dean of undergraduate education in the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University. Alessandri holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Connecticut College, an MBA from Boston University, and a Ph.D. in strategic management from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
TODD M. ALESSANDRI
Jul 25, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More