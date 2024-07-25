Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

TODD M. ALESSANDRI

Jul 25, 2024

Dr. Todd M. AlessandriDr. Todd M. AlessandriTodd M. Alessandri has been appointed dean of the College of Business at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island. He served as associate dean of undergraduate education in the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University. Alessandri holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Connecticut College, an MBA from Boston University, and a Ph.D. in strategic management from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

