Craig Lamb has been appointed president of Genesee Community College in Batavia, New York. He serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs at the college. Lamb holds a master’s in college and agency counseling from SUNY Plattsburgh and a Ph.D. in educational administration and policy studies from the University at Albany.
CRAIG LAMB
Jul 19, 2024
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More