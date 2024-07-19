Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

CRAIG LAMB

Jul 19, 2024

Dr. Craig LambDr. Craig LambCraig Lamb has been appointed president of Genesee Community College in Batavia, New York. He serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs at the college. Lamb holds a master’s in college and agency counseling from SUNY Plattsburgh and a Ph.D. in educational administration and policy studies from the University at Albany.

Suggested for You
Tamara K. Taylor
On the Move
TAMARA K. TAYLOR
Harry L. Allen
On the Move
HARRY L. ALLEN
Dr. Richard Johnson
On the Move
RICHARD JOHNSON
Dr. Jennifer Ernst
On the Move
JENNIFER ERNST
Related Stories
Tamara K. Taylor
On the Move
TAMARA K. TAYLOR
Harry L. Allen
On the Move
HARRY L. ALLEN
Dr. Richard Johnson
On the Move
RICHARD JOHNSON
Dr. Jennifer Ernst
On the Move
JENNIFER ERNST
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Transfusion Medicine Faculty Position
UC Irvin
Project Manager A (Penn Implementation Science Center)
University of Pennsylvania
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Tenure-Track Faculty Position Assistant Professor of Middle East and North African (MENA) Studies
Soka University of America
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers