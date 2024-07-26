Marlowe Washington has been named vice president of people, culture, and equity at Holyoke Community College. He served as senior diversity officer at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Washington holds a bachelor's degree in political science from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, New York, a master's in divinity in urban ministry and planning from the New York Theological Seminary in Manhattan, a doctorate in ministry in transformational leadership and cultural intelligence from Northeastern Seminary in Rochester, and an Ed.D. in executive leadership in higher education from St. John Fisher.