LENORA HELM HAMMONDS

Jul 30, 2024

Dr. Lenora Helm HammondsDr. Lenora Helm Hammonds

Lenora Helm Hammonds has been appointed dean of the professional education division at the Berklee College of Music. She served as a professor in the music department and jazz studies program at North Carolina Central University. Hammonds holds a bachelor’s degree in film and media scoring from Berklee, a Master of Music degree in jazz performance from East Carolina University, and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in music education from Boston University.

The trusted source for all job seekers