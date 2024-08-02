Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

TOYIA K. STEWART

Aug 2, 2024

Toyia K. StewartToyia K. StewartToyia K. Stewart has been appointed vice president of human resources, people, and culture at the Art Institute of Chicago. She served as vice president and chief human resources officer at Roosevelt University. Stewart holds a bachelor’s degree in American studies and English from Dominican University and an MBA in international business and management from Roosevelt University.

