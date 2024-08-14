Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

CARLA PANZELLA

Aug 14, 2024

Dr. Carla PanzellaDr. Carla PanzellaCarla Panzella has been appointed vice provost for student affairs at the University of Pittsburgh. She served as dean of students and associate vice provost. Panzella holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Saint Peter’s University, a master’s in organizational psychology and leadership from the Teachers College of Columbia University, and a Ph.D. in higher education from Seton Hall University.

