Carla Panzella has been appointed vice provost for student affairs at the University of Pittsburgh. She served as dean of students and associate vice provost. Panzella holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Saint Peter’s University, a master’s in organizational psychology and leadership from the Teachers College of Columbia University, and a Ph.D. in higher education from Seton Hall University.
CARLA PANZELLA
Aug 14, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More