Kristina L. Durocher has been named visual arts director at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Fine Arts Center. She served as director of the Museum of Art at the University of New Hampshire. Durocher holds a dual Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in art history and painting from Massachusetts College of Art and Design and a Master of Arts degree in art history from UMass Amherst.
KRISTINA L. DUROCHER
Aug 5, 2024
