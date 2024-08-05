Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

KRISTINA L. DUROCHER

Aug 5, 2024

Kristina L. DurocherKristina L. DurocherKristina L. Durocher has been named visual arts director at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Fine Arts Center. She served as director of the Museum of Art at the University of New Hampshire. Durocher holds a dual Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in art history and painting from Massachusetts College of Art and Design and a Master of Arts degree in art history from UMass Amherst.

Suggested for You
Robert Budach
On the Move
ROBERT BUDACH
Toyia K. Stewart
On the Move
TOYIA K. STEWART
Kelli Shuman
On the Move
KELLI SHUMAN
Dr. Trineice Robinson-Martin
On the Move
TRINEICE ROBINSON-MARTIN
Related Stories
Robert Budach
On the Move
ROBERT BUDACH
Toyia K. Stewart
On the Move
TOYIA K. STEWART
Kelli Shuman
On the Move
KELLI SHUMAN
Dr. Trineice Robinson-Martin
On the Move
TRINEICE ROBINSON-MARTIN
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Senior Electrical Engineer
Princeton University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Archives Records Analyst
Ball State
Assistant Director of Athletic Events & Facilities
University of Connecticut
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers