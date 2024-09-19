Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

CORY CLASEMANN

Sep 19, 2024

Dr. Cory ClasemannDr. Cory ClasemannCory Clasemann has been named president of Southeast Technical College. He served as vice president for student success at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis, Indiana. Clasemann holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Creighton University, a master’s in organizational management from the University of Phoenix, and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Indiana University.

Suggested for You
Michelle Kirkham
On the Move
MICHELLE KIRKHAM
Dr. Charmaine Madison
On the Move
CHARMAINE MADISON
Dr. Robert Pimentel
On the Move
ROBERT PIMENTEL
Ronnie D. Williams
On the Move
RONNIE D. WILLIAMS
Related Stories
Michelle Kirkham
On the Move
MICHELLE KIRKHAM
Dr. Charmaine Madison
On the Move
CHARMAINE MADISON
Dr. Robert Pimentel
On the Move
ROBERT PIMENTEL
Ronnie D. Williams
On the Move
RONNIE D. WILLIAMS
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Vice President of Administrative Services
State Center Community College District
Chair, Department of Education
University of South Carolina Beaufort
Chief Economist / Assistant or Associate Professor of Public Policy
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
Vice President for Financial Services and Operations
Prince George's Community College
Vice President, Continuing Education
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers