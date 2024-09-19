Cory Clasemann has been named president of Southeast Technical College. He served as vice president for student success at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis, Indiana. Clasemann holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Creighton University, a master’s in organizational management from the University of Phoenix, and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Indiana University.
