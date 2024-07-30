Maria A. Pharr has been named president of Pitt Community College in North Carolina. She served as president of South Piedmont Community College. Pharr holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from St. Andrews University and a Master of Arts in Science Education degree and a Doctor of Education degree in higher education administration from East Carolina University.
MARIA A. PHARR
Jul 30, 2024
