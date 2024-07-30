Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

MARIA A. PHARR

Jul 30, 2024

Maria A. Pharr has been named president of Pitt Community College in North Carolina. She served as president of South Piedmont Community College. Pharr holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from St. Andrews University and a Master of Arts in Science Education degree and a Doctor of Education degree in higher education administration from East Carolina University.

