Trish Gorman has been appointed dean of the Gail Miller School of Business at Salt Lake Community College. She served as director of the Goff Strategic Leadership Center at the University of Utah. Gorman holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematical methods in the social sciences from Northwestern University, an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School, and a Ph.D. in business policy and strategy and economics from Case Western Reserve.
TRISH GORMAN
Aug 9, 2024
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More