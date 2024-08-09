Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

TRISH GORMAN

Aug 9, 2024

Dr. Trish GormanDr. Trish GormanTrish Gorman has been appointed dean of the Gail Miller School of Business at Salt Lake Community College. She served as director of the Goff Strategic Leadership Center at the University of Utah. Gorman holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematical methods in the social sciences from Northwestern University, an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School, and a Ph.D. in business policy and strategy and economics from Case Western Reserve. 

