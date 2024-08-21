Frances Teves has been appointed vice president for university advancement at Cal Poly Pomona. She served as interim vice president for university advancement. Teves holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University, Fullerton, and a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Southern California.
