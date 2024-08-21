Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

FRANCES TEVES

Aug 21, 2024

Frances TevesFrances TevesFrances Teves has been appointed vice president for university advancement at Cal Poly Pomona. She served as interim vice president for university advancement. Teves holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University, Fullerton, and a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Southern California.

