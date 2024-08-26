Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

BINDHU ALAPPAT

Aug 26, 2024

Dr. Bindhu AlappatDr. Bindhu AlappatBindhu Alappat has been appointed vice president of academic affairs at Holy Family University. She served as dean of the School of Humanities, Arts & Sciences at Saint Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota. Alappat, who has undergraduate degrees in both chemistry and education, holds a master’s in chemistry at Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala, India, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the Indian Institute of Technology, in Madras, India.

