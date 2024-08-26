Bindhu Alappat has been appointed vice president of academic affairs at Holy Family University. She served as dean of the School of Humanities, Arts & Sciences at Saint Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota. Alappat, who has undergraduate degrees in both chemistry and education, holds a master’s in chemistry at Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala, India, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the Indian Institute of Technology, in Madras, India.
BINDHU ALAPPAT
Aug 26, 2024
