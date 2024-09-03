Alana Stevenson has been named department chair for general studies at Simmons College of Kentucky. She served as the program director for healthcare management and a business instructor at Bossier Parish Community College. Stevenson holds a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation and disability services from Southern University and A&M College, an MBA from Louisiana State University Shreveport, and a Ph.D. in urban higher education from Jackson State University.
ALANA STEVENSON
Sep 3, 2024
