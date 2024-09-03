Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ALANA STEVENSON

Sep 3, 2024

Dr. Alana StevensonDr. Alana StevensonAlana Stevenson has been named department chair for general studies at Simmons College of Kentucky. She served as the program director for healthcare management and a business instructor at Bossier Parish Community College. Stevenson holds a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation and disability services from Southern University and A&M College, an MBA from Louisiana State University Shreveport, and a Ph.D. in urban higher education from Jackson State University.

