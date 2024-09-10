Heather Crabbe has been appointed assistant dean for the Center for Professional Development in the University of Cincinnati College of Law. She served as associate provost for academic support at Mount St. Joseph University in Ohio. Crabbe holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University and a juris doctorate from Northern Kentucky University.
HEATHER CRABBE
Sep 10, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More