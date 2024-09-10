Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

HEATHER CRABBE

Sep 10, 2024

Heather CrabbeHeather CrabbeHeather Crabbe has been appointed assistant dean for the Center for Professional Development in the University of Cincinnati College of Law. She served as associate provost for academic support at Mount St. Joseph University in Ohio. Crabbe holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University and a juris doctorate from Northern Kentucky University.

