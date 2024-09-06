Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

RAVEN JAMES

Sep 6, 2024

Raven JamesRaven JamesRaven James has been named associate director of athletics for external relations, athletic marketing, and senior woman administrator at Manhattan College in New York. She served as the college’s director of basketball operations for the women’s basketball program. James holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

The trusted source for all job seekers