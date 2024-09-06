Raven James has been named associate director of athletics for external relations, athletic marketing, and senior woman administrator at Manhattan College in New York. She served as the college’s director of basketball operations for the women’s basketball program. James holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University in Pennsylvania.
RAVEN JAMES
Sep 6, 2024
