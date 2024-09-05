Kenya Tyson has been appointed senior associate provost to vice provost for strategic initiatives at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. She served as assistant provost at The New School in New York. Tyson holds a bachelor’s degree from Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, a master’s in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati, and a juris doctorate from Delaware Law School.
KENYA TYSON
Sep 5, 2024
