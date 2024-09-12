Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

RONALD M. CARRERE JR.

Sep 12, 2024

Ronald M. Carrere Jr.Ronald M. Carrere Jr.Ronald M. Carrere Jr. has been named associate vice president of government and community relations at Xavier University of Louisiana. He serves as interim executive director of the Norman C. Francis Leadership Institute. Carrere holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance and real estate from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in sustainable real estate and architecture from Tulane University.

