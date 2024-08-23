Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

MONICA G. WILLIAMS

Aug 23, 2024

Dr. Monica G. WilliamsDr. Monica G. WilliamsMonica G. Williams has been appointed Houston campus president of Texas Woman’s University. She served as foundation president and vice president of advancement at the University of North Texas at Dallas. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism/English and a master’s in communications from Texas Southern University as well as a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Prairie View A&M University.

Suggested for You
Jerome Coley
On the Move
JEROME COLEY
Dr. Patricia Benson
On the Move
PATRICIA BENSON
Frances Teves
On the Move
FRANCES TEVES
Daniel Larson
On the Move
DANIEL LARSON
Related Stories
Jerome Coley
On the Move
JEROME COLEY
Dr. Patricia Benson
On the Move
PATRICIA BENSON
Frances Teves
On the Move
FRANCES TEVES
Daniel Larson
On the Move
DANIEL LARSON
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Administrative Assistant - Behavior & Social Sciences
Tarrant County College District
Provosts STEM Postdoctoral Fellowships for Diversity, Inclusion, and Impact
Brown University - Provost Office
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers