Monica G. Williams has been appointed Houston campus president of Texas Woman’s University. She served as foundation president and vice president of advancement at the University of North Texas at Dallas. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism/English and a master’s in communications from Texas Southern University as well as a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Prairie View A&M University.
MONICA G. WILLIAMS
Aug 23, 2024
