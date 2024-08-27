Dionne N. Curbeam has been appointed vice president of information technology and chief information officer at Coppin State University. She previously served as interim vice president of IT and CIO. Curbeam holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Bowie State University, a master’s in organizational communications from Towson University, a master’s in instructional system development from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and an Ed.D. in education leadership from Bowie State.