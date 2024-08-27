Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DIONNE N. CURBEAM

Aug 27, 2024

Dr. Dionne N. CurbeamDr. Dionne N. CurbeamDionne N. Curbeam has been appointed vice president of information technology and chief information officer at Coppin State University. She previously served as interim vice president of IT and CIO. Curbeam holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Bowie State University, a master’s in organizational communications from Towson University, a master’s in instructional system development from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and an Ed.D. in education leadership from Bowie State.

Read Next
Verrick Foust
On the Move
VERRICK FOUST
August 27, 2024
Suggested for You
Verrick Foust
On the Move
VERRICK FOUST
Dr. Bindhu Alappat
On the Move
BINDHU ALAPPAT
Dr. Monica G. Williams
On the Move
MONICA G. WILLIAMS
Jerome Coley
On the Move
JEROME COLEY
Related Stories
Verrick Foust
On the Move
VERRICK FOUST
Dr. Bindhu Alappat
On the Move
BINDHU ALAPPAT
Dr. Monica G. Williams
On the Move
MONICA G. WILLIAMS
Jerome Coley
On the Move
JEROME COLEY
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Finance Specialist
Eastern Kentucky University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Dean Malcolm Baldrige School Of Business
Post University
Assistant Professor, Tenure-Track
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research
Assistant Divisional Dean of Nursing (ADN)
Tarrant County College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers