IRINA ELLISON

Sep 11, 2024

Dr. Irina EllisonDr. Irina EllisonIrina Ellison has been named associate dean for academic affairs and global programs for the College of Health Professions at Sacred Heart University. She previously served as associate dean of the School of Health and Natural Sciences at Mercy University. Ellison holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Vassar College in New York and a Ph.D. in pathology from New York Medical College.

