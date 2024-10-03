Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

SUSANNA RINEHART

Oct 3, 2024

Susanna Rinehart, associate professor of theatre history, literature, and performance, has been named associate dean for academic and faculty affairs for Virginia Tech’s College of Architecture, Arts, and Design (AAD).Susanna RinehartSusanna Rinehart

As one of four associate deans in the college, Rinehart will play a critical role in advancing the college’s academic agenda and fostering a supportive and inclusive academic environment that will lead to student and faculty success.

Rinehart joined the Virginia Tech faculty in 1999 as assistant professor in what was then the Department of Theatre and Arts. She has served as chair of Theatre and Cinema Program for the first six years after the School of Performing Arts was formed, as the school's interim director, and as acting director of student academic services for theatre and cinema. She was also assistant provost of liberal education and director of diversity education for the university.

Rinehart earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in dramatic art from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

