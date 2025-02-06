Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

CRAIG SLAUGHTER

Feb 6, 2025

Craig Slaughter has been named executive director of financial aid at Wake Forest University. Craig SlaughterCraig Slaughter

Slaughter has served as the associate vice president for enrollment and director of financial aid at Kenyon College since 2017. With nearly 30 years of experience in financial aid and enrollment management, Slaughter has previously held positions as director of financial aid at DePauw University, the University of Redlands and Indiana University School of Music.

He currently serves as past chair of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators’ Certified Financial Aid Administrator Program.

Slaughter earned a bachelor of music degree in vocal performance from the Eastman School of Music and a master of science in student affairs administration from Indiana University.

Read Next
Neel Ganta
On the Move
NEEL GANTA
February 6, 2025
Suggested for You
Alyssa M. Wilcox
On the Move
ALYSSA WILCOX
Dr. Kimberly Guyer
On the Move
KIMBERLY GUYER
Dr. Meria Carstarphen
On the Move
MERIA CARSTARPHEN
Kristy Roschke
On the Move
KRISTY ROSCHKE
Related Stories
Neel Ganta
On the Move
NEEL GANTA
Dr. Floyd Wormley
On the Move
FLOYD L. WORMLEY JR.
Daniel G. Lugo
On the Move
DANIEL G. LUGO
Dr. Harry K. Moon
On the Move
HARRY K. MOON
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
President of Antioch University and Executive Vice President of Coalition for the Common Good
Antioch University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Financial Analyst 1
Florida International University
Rural Education Faculty
Clemson University
Postdoctoral Research Fellow Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention
University of Michigan
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers