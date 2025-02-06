Craig Slaughter has been named executive director of financial aid at Wake Forest University.

Slaughter has served as the associate vice president for enrollment and director of financial aid at Kenyon College since 2017. With nearly 30 years of experience in financial aid and enrollment management, Slaughter has previously held positions as director of financial aid at DePauw University, the University of Redlands and Indiana University School of Music.

He currently serves as past chair of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators’ Certified Financial Aid Administrator Program.

Slaughter earned a bachelor of music degree in vocal performance from the Eastman School of Music and a master of science in student affairs administration from Indiana University.

