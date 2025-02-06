Neel Ganta has been appointed director of Player Personnel at the University of Illinois.

Ganta previously served as graduate manager during the 2020-21 season when Illinois led the Big Ten in wins and won the Big Ten Tournament Championship, earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Ganta graduated from Kansas State University in May 2020, earning a bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in computer science and certificates in data analytics and investment management. He earned a master’s degree from the University of Illinois in August 2021 in technology management with a concentration in business data analytics.

