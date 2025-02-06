Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

NEEL GANTA

Feb 6, 2025

Neel Ganta has been appointed director of Player Personnel at the University of Illinois. Neel GantaNeel Ganta

Ganta previously served as graduate manager during the 2020-21 season when Illinois led the Big Ten in wins and won the Big Ten Tournament Championship, earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Ganta graduated from Kansas State University in May 2020, earning a bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in computer science and certificates in data analytics and investment management. He earned a master’s degree from the University of Illinois in August 2021 in technology management with a concentration in business data analytics.

