Evelyn Bilias Lolis has been named dean of the School of Education and Human Development (SEHD) at Fairfield University.

Bilias Lolis joined the Department of Psychological & Educational Consultation at Fairfield University in 2010, earning tenure in 2018; she most recently served as SEHD’s interim dean.

Prior to her time at Fairfield, Dr. Bilias Lolis worked as a school psychologist in Stamford Public Schools, ultimately becoming district chair of school psychological services in 2008. Bilias Lolis holds a PhD in educational psychology from the University of Connecticut, with a research emphasis on positive psychological interventions, resilience science, and connectedness. She was also educated in the Jesuit tradition, earning a master’s degree in school psychology from Fairfield University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Fordham University.



