Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

EVELYN BILIAS LOLIS

Feb 12, 2025

Dr. Evelyn Bilias LolisDr. Evelyn Bilias LolisEvelyn Bilias Lolis has been named dean of the School of Education and Human Development (SEHD) at Fairfield University.

Bilias Lolis joined the Department of Psychological & Educational Consultation at Fairfield University in 2010, earning tenure in 2018; she most recently served as SEHD’s interim dean.

Prior to her time at Fairfield, Dr. Bilias Lolis worked as a school psychologist in Stamford Public Schools, ultimately becoming district chair of school psychological services in 2008. Bilias Lolis holds a PhD in educational psychology from the University of Connecticut, with a research emphasis on positive psychological interventions, resilience science, and connectedness. She was also educated in the Jesuit tradition, earning a master’s degree in school psychology from Fairfield University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Fordham University.

Read Next
Brian Kite
On the Move
BRIAN KITE
February 13, 2025
Suggested for You
Neel Ganta
On the Move
NEEL GANTA
Craig Slaughter
On the Move
CRAIG SLAUGHTER
Daniel G. Lugo
On the Move
DANIEL G. LUGO
Dr. Monique Guillory
On the Move
MONIQUE GUILLORY
Related Stories
Brian Kite
On the Move
BRIAN KITE
Miranda Bates
On the Move
MIRANDA BATES
Sam Shade
On the Move
SAM SHADE
Neel Ganta
On the Move
NEEL GANTA
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Advancement Services
University of Maryland- Baltimore County - Institutional Advancement
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager
City of San Luis Obispo
Director of Athletics & Recreation
Alvernia University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
President of Antioch University and Executive Vice President of Coalition for the Common Good
Antioch University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers