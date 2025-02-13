Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

BRIAN KITE

Feb 13, 2025

Brian Kite, currently the dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television (TFT), has been appointed UCLA’s new dean and vice provost of graduate education. Brian KiteBrian Kite

An award-winning theater director and a UCLA professor of directing since 2015, Kite has also served as TFT’s interim dean, special academic senior associate dean and theater department chair.

Prior to joining UCLA, Kite was the producing artistic director of La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, where he helmed numerous acclaimed productions. Kite received a Bachelor of Arts in theater from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Master of Fine Arts in directing and theatrical production at UCLA.



Suggested for You
Neel Ganta
On the Move
NEEL GANTA
Craig Slaughter
On the Move
CRAIG SLAUGHTER
Daniel G. Lugo
On the Move
DANIEL G. LUGO
Dr. Monique Guillory
On the Move
MONIQUE GUILLORY
Related Stories
Dr. Evelyn Bilias Lolis
On the Move
EVELYN BILIAS LOLIS
Miranda Bates
On the Move
MIRANDA BATES
Sam Shade
On the Move
SAM SHADE
Neel Ganta
On the Move
NEEL GANTA
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Director of Athletics & Recreation
Alvernia University
Faculty, Lab Manager, Respiratory Care Therapist Program – 12 months
Community College of Baltimore County
Assistant Professor, Engineering Technology
Austin Peay State University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers