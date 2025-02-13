Brian Kite, currently the dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television (TFT), has been appointed UCLA’s new dean and vice provost of graduate education.

An award-winning theater director and a UCLA professor of directing since 2015, Kite has also served as TFT’s interim dean, special academic senior associate dean and theater department chair.

Prior to joining UCLA, Kite was the producing artistic director of La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, where he helmed numerous acclaimed productions. Kite received a Bachelor of Arts in theater from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Master of Fine Arts in directing and theatrical production at UCLA.







